In A 90’s Kind Of World: How Living Single’s Theme Song Almost Wasn’t A Thing

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A successful TV show is built like a machine where every little part plays a key component in making it run smoothly. One of the most overlooked aspects of most of the legendary shows we loved watching growing up were the theme songs. Back in September, we posted an article highlighting our favorite theme songs from Black sitcoms. Although all the theme songs on the list are memorable, one almost never came to pass.

Living Single was a sitcom created by Yvette Lee Bowser (she also created Half & Half). The show, which centered around the lives of six friends who shared personal and professional experiences while living in a Brooklyn brownstone, aired on Fox network from August 22, 1993, to January 1, 1998. The cast included Queen Latifah, Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, Kim Coles, T.C. Carson and John Henton. With such a great group of actors and a plot that was as relatable as it was funny, Living Single was bound to take off.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club in 2018, Erika Alexander, who played attorney Maxine Shaw on the show revealed that Living Single wasn’t the original name. One of the working titles that was considered early in the developmental stages of the show was Friends. Living Single and Friends were both produced by Warner Brothers but the latter was reportedly given a larger amount of financial investment.

“The original name for Living Single was My Girls, but it didn’t test well so they came up with some other names. Living Single and Friends were some of the names presented. Obviously, they chose one and the other went to another show, also produced by Warner Bros,” Alexander explained.

This brings us to the theme song situation. In a tweet posted by @hellastalgia we get a chance to hear what the song would’ve sounded like if the show ended up being called My Girls.

Fans in the replies were immediately split. Some rejoiced that the original version was scrapped. Others noted that the track was a bop to them and expressed how they could see the song working out. Then there were people who seen the correlation between the almost title of the show and the women singing “My girls” at the end of the pilot episode.

Here’s the famous theme song they ended up going with.

Where do you stand on the subject? Do you like the original theme song or do you think the right decision was made to move on? Let us know in the comments!

In A 90’s Kind Of World: How Living Single’s Theme Song Almost Wasn’t A Thing was originally published on globalgrind.com