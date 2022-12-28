Naturi Naughton And Robin Roberts Slayed In The Same $3,990 Carolina Herrera Blazer

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Naturi Naughton and Robin Roberts rocked a $3,990 Carolina Herrera Faille Double-Breasted Blazer, and they both looked snatched!

The tailored Carolina Herrera blazer featured a red, pink, and purple fancy silk embellishment draped over the blazer’s breasts, crisscrossing and sweeping the floor. Naughton wore her elegant blazer with a black skirt and Cult Of Coquette black pumps. The “Power” actress rocked her hair in a throwback flip style with swooped bangs in the front. She kept her accessories chic and simple with Genevive Jewelry diamond hoop earrings, diamond rings, and a diamond bracelet.

Roberts brightened up her classy blazer with purple Emilio Pucci dress pants, hot pink Manolo Blahnik heels, David Yurman rings, a bracelet, and earrings. The “Good Morning America” co-anchor wore her hair in her usual layered bob style.

Both Robert’s and Naughton’s followers were feeling their getup as their comment sections were filled with complimentary emojis and words. The ladies added their unique style to this posh blazer and absolutely worked it! We love how Naughton kept her look classic and how Roberts ventured out and added pops of color to her look.

Are you feeling this luxe blazer? Whose look resonates with you the most?

