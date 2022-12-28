Say What? Bill Cosby Plots Potential 2023 Tour

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Bill Cosby is planning a return to the stage in 2023.

According to Variety, the 85-year-old comedian confirmed such a desire during a surprise radio interview with “WGH Talk” host Scott Spears. Cosby was convicted in 2018 in Pennsylvania on a criminal sexual assault charge. The state Supreme Court later overturned his conviction and he was released in 2021.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby told Spears.

When explicitly asked about touring, Cosby affirmed and said “yes,” repeatedly. “Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it,” he said.

According to his rep, Cosby is looking to hit the road in the spring or summer of 2023.

Earlier this month, five more women accused Cosby of sexual assault, utilizing a new New York law that suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault crimes. Two women suing Cosby, Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl, were actors on The Cosby Show. According to the Los Angeles Times, the other three plaintiffs are Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson, and Cindra Ladd, who had previously spoken out against Cosby and his alleged violent and predatory behavior.

Aside from Cosby, the suit names as defendants NBCUniversal, Kaufman Astoria Studios, where The Cosby Show was filmed, and Carsey-Werner Television, produced the show. The lawsuit alleges that these companies are “culpable and liable” and “knew and/or should have known Bill Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting, and/or battering women, including on their premises, but did nothing to stop it,” as Vulture reported.

