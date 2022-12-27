Serge Ibaka Checks Kendrick Perkins On Twitter For Claiming He Lied About His Age

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The drip god, Serge Ibaka, had time for his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, Kendrick Perkins.

Serge Ibaka checked Kendrick Perkins in a series of tweets on Monday after the retired hooper, now ESPN NBA analyst, implied Ibaka was lying about his age.

Ibaka’s response to Perkins was in response to a now-deleted video of an ESPN First Take segment with Perkins talking about his time with the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder before pointing out that the Thunder made it to the 2012 NBA Finals with a younger squad.

“You know what everybody kept saying, oh, Kevin Durant is only 23 years of age, Russell Westbrook is only 22, James Harden is 22, Serge Ibaka is 21, although he was probably 30 at the time because we already know how certain individuals lie about their age. We’re not about to get into that,” Perkins said.

In response, Ibaka found Perkins’ comment to be “disrespectful to me, and I feel like it is disrespectful to many Africans who have to live with that unfounded accusation.”

Ibaka even got a bit personal in another tweet, adding, “Although I am disappointed, I am not surprised to see these actions from someone who got his job by breaking the locker room code and by spreading lies about two of his former teammates and brothers like KD and Russ.”

Kendrick Perkins Did Apologize, But Also Clapped Back At Perkins

Perkins did apologize, saying, “It’s was a joke! My bad if it made you feel some type of way!!! My apologies my brother.” But he did address the jab Ibaka threw at him.

“Did you say spreading lies at @sergeibaka? Please don’t get me started homie!!!! Please don’t. I’m not about to talk about those OKC days and what you were doing in that locker room. I will not… but you definitely need to stop because you know I KNOW!!!! Carry on tho…”

It sounds like they need to dap it up and hug it out.

