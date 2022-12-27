Southwest Airlines Struggles to Shake Back After Winter Storm

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Southwest Airlines is having a hard time getting back to normal operations after the winter storm, leaving thousands of travelers stranded with cancelled flights Tuesday and Wednesday.

The delay in company operations is said to possibly continue for several days. Many travelers flying with Southwest Airlines across the country have resorted to sleeping on floors and waiting hours in line.

Flight Aware, a flight tracking service reported by 11:30AM on Tuesday, more than 2,900 U.S. Flights were canceled and more than 2,400 others delayed.

In addition, 60 percent of Southwest flights were called off today and they have already cancelled about 61 percent of its Wednesday flights and 14 percent of its Thursday flights.

According to Aviation experts, the storm had disproportionate impact on Southwest because the company configures its network in a very different way than other large airlines like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines etc. do.

Southwest prides itself on having good relations with its employees, but as of recently struggled with staffing shortages, causing high tension between management and workers.

Many customers on holiday travel took to twitter to express their frustrations .

If your Southwest Flight Is Cancelled Here Is what you should know:

Customers whose flights are canceled have the option and right to either rebook or request a refund for their flight.

All Southwest customers who were scheduled to fly through Jan. 2, 2023 reserve the right to rebook without paying additional charges or fly standby within 14 days of their original travel date between previously booked cities.

Flights may be rebooked on Southwest’s website or by phone at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA. Customers who call should expect long wait times.

