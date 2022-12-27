Ciara To Co-Host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ciara will hit the stage and serve as a co-host for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

The singer, dancer, and fashion guru showed us how she’s gearing up for the NYE celebration with an Instagram post. Dressed in a metallic silver dress with a thigh-high slip and silver Mickey Mouse ears, the mother of three sauntered toward the camera.

The post read, “Winning energy rolling in the New Year Babyyyyy! We turning up the stage and ya girls co-hosting @RockinEve at @DisneyLand Tune-In!!! Let’s go!”

The New Year’s Eve show is known for having amazing performances, and this year won’t be any different. Not only will she be a co-host alongside Ryan Seacrest, but she will also hit the stage along with Halle Bailey and more.

Rockin Eve took to their Instagram page to announce some of the lineup. “Don’t miss magical @disneyland performances from @bensplatt, @hallebailey, @txt_bighit and more during New Year’s #RockinEve airing Saturday at 8/7c on @abcnetwork!” they wrote.

Whether you’re spending your New Year’s Eve with Ciara and Ryan Seacrest in the comfort of your living room or bringing it in on someone’s dance floor, we wish you a safe and festive New Year!

Ciara To Co-Host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com