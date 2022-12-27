Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Shares Her Top Picks For Red Lipsticks

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The easiest way to make a statement this season is with a red lip! Tons of shades and formulations can make this powerful color seem intimidating. That’s why I’m sharing my favorite red lip tips, tricks, and products in my latest tutorial.

Start by prepping the lip with a moisturizing balm like the Laneige Sleep Mask. For a softer look, blot your red lipstick onto the lip. This is a great way to ease your way into wearing bright colors.

For the bold, a liquid lipstick like Ujamaa by Fempower Beauty is perfect. It has a matte and a dewy side to give you endless options!

The iconic Ruby Woo by MAC is flattering on every skin tone, and the retro matte formulation is long-lasting too!

Try lining it with MAC’s Brick or Chestnut liner for a perfectly polished look.

Which one of these lippies will you be rocking this holiday season? For more fun beauty tutorials and makeup reviews, subscribe to my YouTube channel!

