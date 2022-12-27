adidas Has More Than A Half A Billion Dollars Worth Of Yeezy Sneakers Stocked Up

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A few months ago adidas decided to cancel their partnership with Kanye “Alt-Right” West due to his antisemitic tweets and statements and in the process recalled all their Yeezy related products from Foot Lockers and other participating stores across the board.

Now TMZ is reporting that adidas has hoarded a half a billion dollars worth of Yeezys in their warehouses and no clear idea on what to do with them going forward. Though adidas has made it known that they’ll continue to release all OG Yeezy sneakers and silhouettes without the Yeezy brand on them, it looks like they’ll be sitting on a ton of Yeezy products for the time being.

Per the report, the inventory the company has amounts to about $530 million … and Adidas is apparently eager to hawk them to avoid taking an even bigger hit than what it’s publicly disclosed thus far — which was already looking quite grim for end-of-year numbers.On top of the staggering amount of shoes it has to move — which Adidas is reportedly scrambling to figure out how to do it — the FT story goes into some detail about how deeply tied it was to Yeezys and to what extent Adidas was hinging its success on it.

Though many thought that the resale value of Yeezy sneakers would skyrocket due to adidas cutting ties with the controversial rapper, the value of said sneakers only has only jumped up a few dollars in the weeks following the dissolving of the Kanye and adidas partnership. Still, adidas can resale their inventory on the low and the secondary market if they want to recoup that money and then some, but they can’t be public about it as the backlash will be swift and merciless. Just sayin.’

It will be interesting to see how sneakerheads react to the release of the first unofficial “Yeezy” sneaker dubbed the Adidas 350 V2 “Granite” when it drops in January for $230 ($10 cheaper than the average Yeezy). Without the Yeezy branding, many sneaker aficionados feel like the 350 V2 Boosts aren’t anything more than a $150 pair of kicks. What do y’all think adidas should do with the remaining pairs of Yeezys they have in their possession? Should they resell them? Destroy them? Give them away? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. What do y’all think adidas should do with the remaining pairs of Yeezys they have in their possession? Should they resell them? Destroy them? Give them away? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

The post adidas Has More Than A Half A Billion Dollars Worth Of Yeezy Sneakers Stocked Up appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

adidas Has More Than A Half A Billion Dollars Worth Of Yeezy Sneakers Stocked Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com