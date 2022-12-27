A few months ago adidas decided to cancel their partnership with Kanye “Alt-Right” West due to his antisemitic tweets and statements and in the process recalled all their Yeezy related products from Foot Lockers and other participating stores across the board.
Now TMZ is reporting that adidas has hoarded a half a billion dollars worth of Yeezys in their warehouses and no clear idea on what to do with them going forward. Though adidas has made it known that they’ll continue to release all OG Yeezy sneakers and silhouettes without the Yeezy brand on them, it looks like they’ll be sitting on a ton of Yeezy products for the time being.
The post adidas Has More Than A Half A Billion Dollars Worth Of Yeezy Sneakers Stocked Up appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
adidas Has More Than A Half A Billion Dollars Worth Of Yeezy Sneakers Stocked Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com