Diddy Reveals First Full Pic of Newborn Daughter Love

It looks like Sean “Diddy” Combs has plenty of reason to be joyful this holiday season as he revealed the first photo of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, and she is an absolute cutie pie!

As previously reported, Baby Love was born on October 15, making her Diddy’s 7th child. The mother has been identified as Dana Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist.

Prior to the big reveal, Diddy shared some very festive holiday photos with several members of his family. In addition to the little one, Diddy is the proud papa of Justin (with stylist Misa Hylton, not pictured), Chance (with entrepreneur Sarah Chapman), Christian (a.k.a. King Combs), and twins D’Lila & Jessie (with late model Kim Porter), as well as his adopted son Quincy (Porter’s son with singer Al B. Sure).

It was surely a busy month for the Bad Boy head honcho. In addition to the normal holiday festivities, Diddy recently threw a lavish “futuristic” bash to celebrate D’Lila and Jessie’s 16th birthday, which included couture wardrobe changes, a performance by Coi Leray, and the icing on the cake: black and white Range Rovers, worth up to $215,000.

What can we say? Diddy loves his kids!

