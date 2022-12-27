Mercury Microbraid, Is That You? 2023 Astrological Forecast With Full Moon & Mercury Retrograde Transits

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A new year is up ahead and so is your astrological forecast. We wish you a happy Capricorn Season with a look at 2023. Take a look inside for what you can expect from the sun, the moon and the stars in the new year.

This year has been a wild ride. You may have read about Mercury in Microbraid on your favorite social media app, which is actually referred to as Mercury Retrograde. Mercury Retrograde is considered an optical illusion. This means it looks as if the planet is moving backwards from our view here on Earth. Astrologers believe that during this perceived backwards motion, technology and communication could get disrupted, putting a damper on anyone’s mood.

During the many full moons throughout the year, you may notice that crime is heightened or particularly wild things happen. It may seem like wolves howling at the full moon is just a thing that happens in movies, but we are here to inform you of the very real planetary shifts that will certainly happen in the new year.

According to CosmicRX, the word for Capricorn Season is “integration”. They suggest we use this time to reflect and look back on the calendar year that just passed while simultaneously looking forward to our goals, plans and dreams for the year ahead. Basically, gather up those magazines and start your new vision board.

In 2022, people around the world were reminded of what is truly important in our personal lives and the world at large. The planetary energy has brought this all full circle.

The year 2023 signifies the number seven in numerology. One TikTok user said, “It’s what we call a ‘universal year.’ That means that everybody will go through some spiritual shift in their make up.”

He goes on to suggest that people will find themselves returning to certain spiritual practices like becoming “born again Christians,” going to church or getting psychic readings.

He goes on to say that seven is a magnetic number. “What you think, is what you attract,” he adds. “Seven is a difficult challenge for most people. It makes people stop and listen.”

The TikTok user suggests that instead of chasing after you went, let go and let God.

Next year is going to be “paradigm-shifting” and highly spiritual. My Pandit assisted us in learning about the upcoming transits to look forward to in 2023.

Check out a preview of what’s to come:

2023 Full Moon Transits

Moon Transit 2023 Dates Full Moon Day January 7, 2023 Full Moon Day February 6, 2023 Full Moon Day March 7, 2023 Full Moon Day April 6, 2023 Full Moon Day May 5, 2023 Full Moon Day June 4, 2023 Full Moon Day July 3, 2023 Full Moon Day August 2, 2023 Full Moon Day August 31, 2023 Full Moon Day September 29, 2023 Full Moon Day October 29, 2023 Full Moon Day November 27, 2023 Full Moon Day December 27, 2023

2023 Mercury Transits

Mercury Transit 2023 Dates Mercury retrogrades in Capricorn February 07, 2023 Mercury turns direct in Aquarius February 27, 2023 Mercury Transit in Pisces March 16, 2023 Mercury Transit in Aries March 31, 2023 Mercury Transit in Taurus June 07, 2023 Mercury Transit in Gemini June 24, 2023 Mercury retrogrades in Cancer July 08, 2023 Mercury turns direct in Leo July 25, 2023 Mercury Transit in Virgo October 01, 2023 Mercury Transit in Libra October 19, 2023 Mercury Transit in Scorpio November 06, 2023 Mercury Transit in Sagittarius November 27, 2023 Mercury retrogrades in Scorpio December 28, 2023

Mercury Microbraid, Is That You? 2023 Astrological Forecast With Full Moon & Mercury Retrograde Transits was originally published on globalgrind.com