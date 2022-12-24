Keke Wyatt Shows Off Her Holiday Vocals

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Keke Wyatt is certainly in the Christmas spirit and was spotted on Instagram showing off her holiday vocals in her latest post.

Taking to the platform, the legendary singer shared a video of herself singing “Joy To The World” in the most beautiful way and got us all ready for the festive holiday. Rocking her hair in big, brown fluffy curls, the beauty belted out the notes to perfection as she wore a burgundy top, minimal makeup and minimal jewelry. Check out the festive post below.

Yes, Keke! If we weren’t ready for Christmas, then we certainly are now! Beauties, did Keke’s vocals get you into the holiday spirit this Christmas Eve?

Keke Wyatt Shows Off Her Holiday Vocals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com