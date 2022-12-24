Doja Cat Slays In Christmas Eve Photos

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

If we weren’t in the holiday spirit yet, then Doja Cat certainly got us into it with her latest holiday photos, and we’re swooning!

Taking to Instagram, the “Planer Her” songstress shared a Christmas Eve photo set that gave us all holiday cheer as she certainly served face and body in the process. In the festive photo, the beauty donned a red and white Santa Claus inspired body suit and matching Santa hat. She paired the look with knee high red tights that featured red, Christmas bows throughout and was all smiles as she posed for her sexy holiday shoot.

photo: “MERRY CHRISTMAS EVE ILY GUYSphoto: @officialjpw” the beauty captioned the holiday photo set for her 24 million IG followers. Check it out below.

“she said let me pop out on em and christmas and remind em who tf i am” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the sultry photo set while another wrote, “I know what I want for Christmas now ” underneath the gorgeous post.

Beauties, what do you think about Doja’s Christmas look? Did she nail it?

Doja Cat Slays In Christmas Eve Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com