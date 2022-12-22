Thom Bell, Legendary Producer and Songwriter, Has Reportedly Passed Away

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Philadelphia’s own Thom Bell has passed away. He was 79.

Bell is a legend in soul music. He was a prolific songwriter, producer, and arranger. As one of the original creators of Philly Soul, he worked with countless legends, including The Delfonics, The Spinners, and The O’Jays. He wrote and arranged timeless records like I’ll Be Around and Betcha By Golly Wow by The Stylistics, Backstabber by the O’Jays and Mama Can’t Buy You Love by Elton John.

In 1975 Bell won a Grammy for Producer of the Year. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.

Thom Bell’s cause of death has yet to be released. This story is developing, please check back for updates.

