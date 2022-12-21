Khloe Kardashian Caused Resale Value Of Air Jordan 1 “Mocha” To Soar, Allegedly

Sneakerheads the Kardashian’s are not, but they know the trends that keep people talking. So when Khloe Kardashian showed up to Bronny’s high school basketball game in a pair of Air Jordan 1 “Mochas,” y’all know she knew what she was doing.
Though it was seemingly an attempt to show that she was “up on it,” the move has had a negative effect on sneakerheads who might’ve been interested in paying resale prices for the grails as Khloe single-handedly caused the value to blowup overnight. TMZ is reporting that since Khloe wore the highly sought after sneakers to Bronny’s game last week, Remo from Walk Like Us told TMZ that the resale value skyrocketed like a MF.
