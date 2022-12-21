Khloe Kardashian Caused Resale Value Of Air Jordan 1 “Mocha” To Soar, Allegedly

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Sneakerheads the Kardashian’s are not, but they know the trends that keep people talking. So when Khloe Kardashian showed up to Bronny’s high school basketball game in a pair of Air Jordan 1 “Mochas,” y’all know she knew what she was doing.

Though it was seemingly an attempt to show that she was “up on it,” the move has had a negative effect on sneakerheads who might’ve been interested in paying resale prices for the grails as Khloe single-handedly caused the value to blowup overnight. TMZ is reporting that since Khloe wore the highly sought after sneakers to Bronny’s game last week, Remo from Walk Like Us told TMZ that the resale value skyrocketed like a MF.

Remo tells TMZ … the shoes normally go for a max of $130 for the women’s grade school sizes, but after the Kardashian’s appearance some are going as high as $600 — which we’re told is pretty rare, especially for the female sizes. FYI, sizes 6 and 7 are the most expensive right now. We’re told a spike like this is more common for men’s size, but retailers instantly noticed the price jump up the same day Kim and Khloe sat courtside for the L.A. area high school showcase.

Kim meanwhile was rocking a pair of Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 “Mochas” as well though the resale value on that is already absurd so that didn’t matter. This is a new kind of Kardashian Kurse as far as us sneakerheads are concerned. Thank goodness they haven’t discovered Off-White Air Jordans or Lobster Dunks.

Just give them all the adidas and Reeboks they could ever need and keep it moving. Life is already hard enough dealing with these sneaker bots and backdooring sneaker boutiques, now we gotta deal with Kardashian’s hyping up prices?What do y’all think of Kardashian’s rocking grails and causing resale prices to soar? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Khloe Kardashian Caused Resale Value Of Air Jordan 1 “Mocha” To Soar, Allegedly appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

