First It Was Friendsgiving, Now It’s Friendsmas: 10 Ideas To Celebrate

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The world is a bit more familiar with Friendsgiving, which is a celebration before or after Thanksgiving for friends to gather together over food and fellowship. Now, people have discovered a new reason to gather their crew and celebrate the holidays, introducing the idea of “Friendsmas.” We have gathered a few ways for you to celebrate inside.

According to Urban Dictionary, “Friendsmas” is when friends get together to consume large quantities of delicious food and exchange gifts. Back in our day, friends may have called this sort of gathering a “trim the party” or simply, a holiday get together. We love that the celebration finally has its own unique name.

There are many ways to gather amongst friends over food and the season’s cheer. Some things friends may choose to do at a Friendsmas celebration could be decorating gingerbread houses, drinking hot chocolate with one another, watching classic Christmas movies, and listen to classic Christmas songs.

The idea is that you are with friends, celebrating the holidays with each other.

When do you host a Friendsmas party? It doesn’t have to take place on Christmas Day. Some may celebrate ahead of the holiday or shortly after. While others, who may live out of state and away from their family members, could choose to celebrate on Dec. 25. The priority is finding a date that is suitable for the entire friend group to be together and properly plan accordingly.

Here’s a list of fun Friendsmas activities for you and your crew:

Make Gingerbread Houses Watch Classic Christmas Movies Drink Hot Chocolate Have A Potluck Listen to Classic Christmas Songs Play Festive Holiday Games Play In The Snow Walk/Drive Around The Neighborhood To Observe The Lights Make Vision Boards Secret Santa or White Elephant Gift Exchange

We hope you have a very, merry Friendsmas! Share some of your fun Friendsmas party ideas below.

First It Was Friendsgiving, Now It’s Friendsmas: 10 Ideas To Celebrate was originally published on globalgrind.com