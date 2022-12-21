Dame Dash Studios Announce The Release of ‘The F*CK BOY Chronicles’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This week (December 20), G&G Media in association with Dame Dash Studios and Homestead Entertainment proudly announced the Tubi release of The F*CK BOY Chronicles, a comedy series starring Kelly Kellz, directed by Kevin Gripper.

F Boys catch a bad rap (as they should) but you still want to understand them, don’t you? This series takes a comedic dive into the mind of a F Boy as we tag along for his many F Boy misadventures discovering…F boys need love too.

HBO’s All Def comedian Kelly Kellz stars in the hilarious romantic comedy series, following her national comedy tour with fellow superstars of comedy Michael Blackson, Gary Owen and Tony Rock. The F*CK BOY Chronicles is a slapstick male-centric ode to classic black comedies and sitcoms. The rom-com shows how most guys just want to find love, but need to take a hard look in the mirror and face their feelings. The writers, Kevin Gripper and Ashley Chambers, managed to put a hilarious spin on some very relatable dating themes while slipping the medicine in the candy speaking on modern gender and social issues.

Viewers are calling the show edgy, trailblazing and a phenomenal showcase of black talent, telling stories that uniquely speak to a diverse audience.

Check out the trailer here and let us know what you think about it in the comments.

The F*CK BOY Chronicles is now streaming on Tubi.

