Lil Wayne Has Hilarious Reaction To Eli Manning’s Rap

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne, a football enthusiast and die-hard fan of the Green Bay Packers, was featured on Peyton and Eli Manning’s Manningcast last night during ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

During the fourth quarter of the listless game between the Rams and Packers, Eli Manning debuted his latest ‘rap’, as they showed video of him in the studio flowing over the New York Giants remix of Fivio Foreigns ‘1 On 3’. While rapping you see Eli in a flashy yellow outfit with a rapper chain on.

At first it appeared that Tunechi couldn’t quite find the words he needed to express how he felt about the record, but ended up coming around in the end.

Wayne said, “I didn’t know what was going on. I saw the Cuban around your neck. I’m glad I actually saw a video of what that was all about. But you killed it. You killed it. Yeah, you killed that.”

But, did he though?

Check out Eli’s performance below and let us know what you think!

Lil Wayne Has Hilarious Reaction To Eli Manning’s Rap was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com