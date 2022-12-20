Kandi Burruss Has The Internet In Stitches Over Her Rolling Ray and Bobby Lytes Impression

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kandi Burruss has the internet in shambles over her spot-on impression of social media personality Rolling Ray and rising rap star Bobby Lytes.

On Monday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram with a gut-busting spoof of the trailer for the duo’s Zeus show Bobby I Love You, Purrr: Bobby Lytes & Rolling Ray.

Donning Ray’s signature curly hair and Lytes’ chiseled bone structure, Burrus pulled off a flawless impression of the sassy internet stars. The Old Lady Gang CEO even managed to mimic the former foes’ attire from the hilarious promo.

On social media, fans couldn’t get enough of the reality TV actress’s funny impersonation.

“She did that!” wrote one user on Instagram. “This world NEEDS humor and good vibes. REAL BAD BIG UPS KANDI GYAL.” While another user commented on her Rolling Ray impression: “Kandi ate. She even got the lisp right.”

A few inquiring minds questioned whether Ray, in particular, was offended by the viral video, but Kandi reassured fans that she spoke with the star personally before filming the hilarious sketch.

“I love them!” Kandi wrote in the caption section of her Instagram video. “I reached out to #RollingRay to get his approval to ask if I should do this #KandiSpoof & he said ‘Purrrr.. as you should!’ Consider it done!”

Kandi Burruss has impersonated Coach Stormy & Herschel Walker, too!

This isn’t the first time Kandi has pulled out her incredible acting skills. Earlier this year, the star reenacted Coach Stormy’s viral low-vibration plate moment. She also sent fans rolling with an epic impersonation of controversial Georgia rep. Herschel Walker. Check out both of the spoofs below. Who do you want to see Kandi impersonate next?

Kandi Burruss Has The Internet In Stitches Over Her Rolling Ray and Bobby Lytes Impression was originally published on hellobeautiful.com