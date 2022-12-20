Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spark Romance Rumors

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Does Lori Harvey have a new celebrity boo? The internet seems to think so.

This week, the 25-year-old model was spotted having dinner with Snowfall star Damson Idris at Olivetta in West Hollywood. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Idris and the SKN CEO arrived at the swanky European restaurant together at 8:16 p.m. and left around 10:30 p.m.

First, Idris was escorted to the backseat of his Escalade by security. Then, security walked Lori to the other side of the vehicle. The buzzing beauty was dressed to impress for her date night with Idris, too.

Lori turned heads in a shimmering Mugler asymmetrical cut-out dress. The muse tied the look together with a Chanel mini vanity case and a slicked-back bun.

After dinner, Idris and Lori jetted to Catch Steak to join friends for Zack Bia’s birthday. The rumored pair waited for the paparazzi to clear the location before they snuck out of the posh hot spot around 11:54 p.m., the outlet noted.

Lori Harvey talks self love and enjoying the single life with ESSENCE

Neither star has confirmed if the romance rumors are true, but this would certainly be interesting, given Lori’s recent interview with ESSENCE. For the magazine’s “Black Love Issue,” the star went into detail about why she has chosen to remain single and how the power of self-love has helped to understand her “worth.”

“I know my value. I’m not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve,” Lori told ESSENCE of why she has chosen not to settle down at the moment. “That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody.”

Lori added:

“I would love for people to know is that I am a young woman just trying to figure it out, but I’m trying to figure it out in the public eye.”

Do you think Lori and Damson are really dating? Sound off in the comments section!

