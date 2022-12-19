Virginia Rapper Uses Capitol Riot As Album Cover And Sentenced To 5 Months

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Antionne Brodnax, better known as “Bugzie the Don” was sentenced to five months after pleading guilty to four different misdemeanor charges. What did he do and how did he get caught, you ask? On January 6, 2021, Brodnax decided to photograph himself smoking on top of a vehicle right outside the capitol. He used the photo as an album cover, and titled it “The Capital”, he was caught right after this. Due to his legal history which includes felony convictions in Maryland and Virginia, and also a felony possession of a firearm and controlled substance, prosecutors pushed for a minimum of 21 months served.

The Justice Department advocated for Brodnax to spend a longer sentence for deleting evidence of the riot off of his phone after promising to share evidence with the FBI. Because of his “great community asset”, Brodnax’s attorney, Mary Maguire persuaded jurors that he is a good man who is an entrepreneur with his own clothing line and record label. She also stated that Brodnax does great things for the community, and in return should not receive maximum penalties. However, it was brought to the court’s attention that Brodnax was currently on probation for another crime when he entered the Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman emphasized his concern about the consequences of cutting Brodnax slack. He decided the best thing to do was to sentence Antoionne Brodnax to five months in prison followed by a year of supervision after his release.

Do you think Antionne received the consequences he deserved?

READ MORE…

Virginia Rapper Uses Capitol Riot As Album Cover And Sentenced To 5 Months was originally published on hot1009.com