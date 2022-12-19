Instagram Launches 2022 Recap Featuring DJ Khaled, Bad Bunny, Priah Ferguson & Badshah

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Today, Instagram is launching its 2022 Recap – a series of Reels templates to look back on your year, narrated by Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Stranger Things’ Priah Ferguson and rapper Badshah.

People around the world can choose their preferred voiceover (the templates are available in English, Spanish and Hindi & English) to create a Reel highlighting their favorite photos, videos and memories of 2022. Available for several weeks, the templates make it easy to share all of the unseen moments – big and small – that made this year special.

You can also find these celebrities’ 2022 Recaps on the Reels tab of @instagram and on their IG profiles.

Instagram 2022 Recaps + Quotes

Bad Bunny

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, we have to start worrying less, life goes by too fast, enjoy each moment. Just like this year, I’ll have it in my heart por siempre. I’m grateful for all the amazing moments I was able to enjoy and all the people who formed part of it. Instagram, we are ready for 2023!”

DJ Khaled

“We made it through another year with blessings and I’m grateful for everything! Don’t forget to celebrate the moments – between my album and all the beautiful places I went to, this year taught me time with family and friends is what matters. I’m looking forward to seeing how people use my Reels template to share their 2022 memories with the ones they love.”

Priah Ferguson

“This year was a ride! It came with highs and lows, but these special moments bring me joy. I’ve been looking back at the places I got to travel to, my birthday, my favorite looks, the epic premiere of Stranger Things, and tons of hilarious times with friends. My Reel shows some funny moments I haven’t shared on Instagram yet – I’m hyped to see people get creative and use my template to show off secret memories from their camera roll.”

Badshah

The templates will be available globally for several weeks into 2023. Once uploaded, your 2022 Recap will live on the Reels tab of your IG profile. Go check it out!

Instagram Launches 2022 Recap Featuring DJ Khaled, Bad Bunny, Priah Ferguson & Badshah was originally published on globalgrind.com