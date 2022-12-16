Give The Gift Of A Sovereign Brands Personalized Bottle For The Holidays & Beyond

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The holiday season is in full swing and one of the hardest things to do is find a gift for the person in your life that captures everything about them. Sovereign Brands, which boasts one of the most robust adult beverage portfolios around, is offering personalized bottles until the end of the month.

Supposing that you’re a reader of Spirit.Ed, you’re aware that Sovereign Brands is one of our favorite companies to feature in the space. What we enjoy about the company is that they cover all the bases with bubbles, rum, liqueurs and gin.

Until the end of December, the company will offer etching onto the bottles with the wording of your choice free of charge (normally the etching is $50). That means the already classy bottles will be boosted with added flair, perfect for gift-giving or to add to one’s personal collection.

The engraving will be made available on single bottle orders of Belaire Rare Rose, Belaire Bleu, Belaire Luxe Rose, Belaire Gold, Bumbu rum, McQueen and the Violet Fog gin, and Villon cognac liqueur when buyers use the promo code ENGRAVESB at checkout. After selecting the product, customers just need to select the Custom Engraving option and enter the handy code.

We can personally vouch for the quality of Sovereign Brands’ product line as there is a little something for everyone across the portfolio. Even if this purchase isn’t for gift-giving, personalizing bottles is a fun way to create memories and adds a noticeably attractive quality to your collection of bottles.

To learn more about Sovereign Brands, click here.

—

Photo: Sovereign Brands

Give The Gift Of A Sovereign Brands Personalized Bottle For The Holidays & Beyond was originally published on cassiuslife.com