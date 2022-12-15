Check Out The Trailer For Peacock’s End Of The Year Special ‘2022 Back That Year Up’ Starring Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Today (December 15), Peacock announced the end of year special 2022 BACK THAT YEAR UP, starring Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will premiere December 23. The special is an edgy, insightful, and hilarious clip-driven retrospective of a year that began with so much promise, but was only marginally better than the debacle that was 2021. Hart likes to have the last comedic word on the year 2022 and invites along SNL’s Kenan Thompson as his comedic wing man. Check out the trailer below.

The two comedians deliver unfiltered takes on everything from politics to pop culture to social media and sports. The special will feature drop-ins from Quinta Brunson, Nick Cannon, Terry Crews, Rob Gronkowski, Lauren Lapkus, Amber Ruffin and Roy Wood Jr.

In a statement, Kevin Hart said “I couldn’t let the holidays pass without giving my fans one more gift, so here it is… 2022 Back that Year Up. My Hartbeat team and I scoured the internet for the best clips, hysterical moments and embarrassing bloopers that encapsulate the fire storm that was 2022. Kenan and I are going to make you laugh, cry and most importantly, ready to ring in the New Year and start this all over again for 2023.”

Thompson added, “Anytime my bro comes callin’ I’m there! Always a mountain of laughs with this guy, and shoutout to the entire team that helped us put this recap together! I think you’re gonna love it! Happy New Year!”

The Leslie Small directed hour long special marks the second annual year-end special produced by Hartbeat, Hart’s global media company, for Peacock. This follows the success of 2021’s special, ‘2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart.’ Jeff Clanagan, David Nickoll, Luke Kelly-Clyne and Kevin Healey served as executive producers alongside Hart while Chris Spencer and Ty Walker were co-executive producers.

Here’s the official trailer:

Check Out The Trailer For Peacock’s End Of The Year Special ‘2022 Back That Year Up’ Starring Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson was originally published on globalgrind.com