Monica Denise Proves She’s A Fly Girl In A Fabulous $4,945 Dolce & Gabbana Blazer

Monica is the champ when it comes to style. The veteran artist took to her Instagram to post an effortless picture of herself in a Dolce & Gabbana look that has us coveting!

If you’re ever in need of fashion inspiration, take some time to peruse Monica’s Instagram feed. The “So Gone” singer has looks that will snatch your edges, and her latest designer outfit is no different. The mother of three posted professional photos of herself in a fierce black and white Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, and we wish these threads were in our closets.

The garb featured a $4,945 vintage zebra stripe oversized blazer with bold shoulder pads. The tailored coat was accented with a round neckline, long sleeves, and front welt pockets. Monica rocked this Dolce & Gabbana piece with black leggings and a black turtleneck. She completed the look with $575 zebra print Dolce & Gabbana cat sunglasses and $1,295 pointy toe zebra stripe booties. The garb was so bomb that her accessories included only black nails – nothing else.

Monica posted her Dolce & Gabbana attire with the caption, “Broken-Hearted Not Broke….Queen of the Jungle MDA.” Her followers went berserk in her comments posting heart-eye and fire emojis. One follower commented, “One Thing Bout Mo, she gone put that ish on!!! .” Period. We can always count on our girl Monica to come through with the fresh, classy looks.

