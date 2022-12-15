Juan Veloz Brought Us Into The Metaverse To Talk Tercera Cultura And Latinx Representation

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Advancements in technology are showing us every day that society as we know it is vastly approaching a primarily digital existence. From our 24/7 reliance on computers and the Internet, to the rise of TikTok as everyone’s favorite platform to express their creativity with the world, it won’t been soon before movies like Back To The Future, The Fifth Element, i, Robot and Blade Runner start looking like documentaries rather than science fiction.

The latest tech update to impact our generation has been Facebook’s introduction of the Metaverse. Based around a fully immersive VR/AR experience, those tapped in with a compatible headset and controllers have the World Wide Web literally at their fingertips to browse, chat, shop, trade, watch anything viewable on a laptop and a near-limitless host of other cool features.

…and this is only the beginning!

We got the pleasure recently to experience the Metaverse hands-on by way of its “Tercera Cultura Series,” a docu-short that explores how the Latinx community can both preserve and advance their culture in a variety of creative ways.

Alongside a handful of other Latinx artists, Dominican photographer Juan Veloz (seen above) took the time to walk us through Tercera Cultura and the entire Metaverse Culture Series as a whole.

But first, we had to actually join him inside his digital space — So. Much. Fun!

Juan spoke with us about what it means to be bringing Latinx culture into the Metaverse, why it’s so important to have diversity in digital arenas like this and how he thinks the advances of technology will further his own photograph career overall.

Prepare to be amazed as we get digital and jump into the Metaverse for a culturally-relevant talk with photographer Juan Veloz for the “Tercera Cultura” Series:

