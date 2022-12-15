Season 3 Trailer For ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Teases Betrayal, Deaths & More

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Fans have wondered when we will see a trailer for Power Book II: Ghost’s third season. That day has finally arrived.

Season three will pick right up after season two’s explosive finale that saw Monet’s (Mary. J Blige) firstborn son, Zeke, get gunned down, which will serve as a significant plot point in the Power spinoff’s third season.

Also, this season viewers will be saying that Riq (Michael Rainey Jr.) is his daddy’s son more than ever as he continues to make similar moves to the late father, James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) he loathed so much that he put a bullet in him.

Riq will be taking his talents to Wall Street after his buddy, Tommy 2.0, Brayden (Gianni Paolo), brings Riq on as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings showing the street-savvy teen another route to make money.

Of course, they will still be stuck in the drug game after a new powerful drug connect forces them back into the business in the Tejada clan, who have their own issues following the death of Zeke. Monet is out for revenge, as expected, and her kids are still doing their own thing. There is also that issue of the patriarch of the Tejada family, Lorenzo (Berto Colon), knowing something is going on and not being as trusting of his wife.

Official Power Book II: Ghost Synopsis Via Starz:

The third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success.

Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.

Season three of Power Book II: Ghost premieres on Starz on March 17, 2023. Step into the intense teaser trailer below.

Photo: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost

Season 3 Trailer For ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Teases Betrayal, Deaths & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com