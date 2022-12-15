Bun B Says Trill Burgers First Storefront Location Coming In 2023

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Houston’s Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. The critically-acclaimed smashburger concept from legendary Third Coast rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will be located at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.

“It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B said. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world.”

Trill Burgers pop-ups in Houston have been a smashing success. This September, Trill Burgers hosted a pop-up at City Hall in conjunction with the City of Houston, serving 2,000-plus customers at an all-day festival. Falling on National Cheeseburger Day, the day was proclaimed “Trill Burgers Day” by Mayor Sylvester Turner. An August pop-up at 8th Wonder Brewery featured a line that wrapped around the block and customers waiting more than six hours. Bun B has been a fixture at the events, working the fryer, handing out water and greeting guests at the door.

Trill Burgers won the title of the best burger in America from “Good Morning America” in July, capping a weeklong competition against concepts from across the United States. Since launching in Houston with pop-ups in 2021, it has served its smashburgers at music festivals around the country including Coachella, Rolling Loud, Rock the Bells and Something in the Water. Trill Burgers was a vendor at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, selling almost 12,000 burgers in three weeks, and participated in Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke fundraiser this fall. It also hosted a fundraiser for victims of the Astroworld tragedy in 2021.

Trill Burgers’ culinary team plans to add a new signature burger for the brick-and-mortar location, with additional menu items to be announced.

Bun B Says Trill Burgers First Storefront Location Coming In 2023 was originally published on theboxhouston.com