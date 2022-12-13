Fantasia Shines On The ‘Gram In An Olive Look

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Fantasia was spotted on Instagram recently and gave us style goals in an olive ensemble that we love!

The starlet was spotted on Instagram in a gorgeous olive look that fit the beauty like a glove. The all leather ensemble featured a ruffled olive crop top and matching pants. The starlet paired the look with a matching olive leather trench coat tat matched the look to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her short, black locs in her signature pixie cut and rocked gold jewelry throughout. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty was spotted on Instagram showing off her ensemble from her night out, captioning the look, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody Who Loves Me! #moviepremiere

#WhitneyHouston

@wannadancemovie @sonypictures @primarywave

GLAM

Stylist: @1800dhawk

MUA: @tlcdivo

Hair: @derickuscrawford

: @sonejr”

Check it out below.

We’re just loving this look and the gorgeous glow on the superstar! What do you think about Fantasia’s slay? Did she own the night with her killer style?

Fantasia Shines On The ‘Gram In An Olive Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com