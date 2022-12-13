6 Writing Retreat Destinations For Black Writers In 2023

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A writer’s biggest fear is writer’s block. When the words aren’t flowing it can seem impossible to do what you love. It can also feel like nothing works when trying to find your groove again.

Changing your surroundings is a great way to shift your mentality and try to push your way out of your writer’s block.

Writing retreats are a great way to change your scenery when writing, but there are obviously levels. Some writers would rather find a group of like-minded individuals to spend a weekend with and share ideas to spark inspiration. While others need alone time to flourish and would rather spend a weekend solo on a tropical beach.

There is no wrong way to enjoy a writer’s retreat. As long as it brings the wordsmith out of you, then it’s done the job.

Below are some interesting writing retreat destinations for Black writers.

Jekyll Island

Jekyll Island is one of the most beautiful and secluded places in Georgia. The island has an extended beach area that can only be accessible from the private homes you can rent. It’s perfect for a writer looking for some alone time with amazing ocean views. You can sit on the beach for hours and watch deer trot around behind you as the sun sets in the distance.

Colorado Mountains

The Colorado Mountains are a great place for a writer to clear writer’s block. The fresh air from the mountain breeze and the seclusion can clear any headspace. Stay in Denver and just spend a few hours in the mountains writing, or rent a cabin and spend a night with your words in more of a wilderness environment. It could do wonders for your creativity.

Any Florida Beach

Florida has some of the best beaches in the world, with plenty of variety. If you need people for entertainment and inspiration, head down to Miami. Or hit up the northern beaches for a more quiet and secluded atmosphere.

Below are some writing retreats geared toward Black writers

Wild Seeds Retreat for Writers of Color

This retreat is a collaboration with the Center for Black Literature, the English Department at SUNY, Plattsburgh, and the Paden Institute and Retreat for Writers. According to their website, the retreat provides a writing community where established and emerging writers can focus on the craft of writing and create cross-cultural conversations around the literature created by writers of the African diaspora.

The four-day retreat will take place at Medgar Evers College (Brooklyn, NY), February 23 – 26, 2023. Click here to apply

ACPA 2023 Writer’s Retreat

This retreat will center around the strategic imperative for Racial Justice and Decolonization. According to their website, the retreat will offer participants opportunities for writing in community, individual and group coaching, and support in the writing and publication processes. Retreaters will also learn about their own writing processes, common barriers to writing and publication opportunities within ACPA and the larger student affairs field.

The virtual event is from Jan. 3 – 6, 2023. Click here for more info.

Black Writers Weekend

Black Writers Weekend is a weekend in Atlanta filled with a ton of activities for Black writers. From live readings, parties, movie screenings and masterclasses. If you are a Black writer and looking to get inspired and entertained by folks who look like you, then this is the place to be.

The event is Aug. 4 -6, 2023. Click here for more details.

