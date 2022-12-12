Ciara Shows Off Her Art Basel Miami Look In A Fashionable IG Reel

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ciara was spotted on Instagram and looked as beautiful as ever as she served face, body and style in her most recent post.

Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her Art Basel Miami look as she rocked a cut ut black and silver look that was everything. The look featured a rhinestone encrusted bralette top and a black dress which she wore drapped over her toned body. She paired the look with black leather boots while showing off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the fun IG Reel, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and wavy hair.

The starlet accessorized the cozy ensemble with minimal jewelry and posed for the fashionable post where she served face from all angles and definitely served face and body in the process.

“Art Basel Miami was such an amazing time! One of my highlights was seeing the new @bmwusa BMW XM in person. She’s a real beauty, ya’ll! She bad ! #BMWPartner

#BMWXM #ArtBaselMiami” she captioned the video.

Check out the fashionable video below.

" and we have to agree, we're loving this look on Ci Ci! Of course we weren't the only ones loving this look and sexy video as many of the beauty's followers left comments with their stamps of approval and praise. "Baddieee," one of the beauty's followers wrote while another commented with, "GORGEOUS" and we have to agree, we're loving this look on Ci Ci!

