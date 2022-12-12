December 10th Is Officially “Too $hort Day” In Oakland As The Legendary Rapper Gets A Street Renamed After Him

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It was a big weekend for hip hop legend Too $hort! Alongside his group Mount Westmore, the 56 year-old released a new album entitled Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort on Friday (December 9). The following day, he received a proclamation from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to officially designate December 10, 2022 as “Too $hort Day” and he got a street renamed in his honor.

“You have told the stories of Oakland’s streets,” Schaaf said. “So, it’s only right that Oakland gives you a street.”

The three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland was officially renamed “Too $hort Way” in a ceremony that was attended by Ice Cube, Mistah F.A.B. and Sway Calloway, each of whom offered words of congratulations on stage. Too $hort Way is located right outside of Fremont High School – $hort’s alma mater – and where he walked to school for years.

The proclamation and street renaming were part of the Mayor’s plan to recognize $hort’s artistic legacy and contributions to Oakland’s community, especially with smash songs like “Blow the Whistle,” “Shake That Monkey,” “The Ghetto,” “Gettin It” and more. Additionally, $hort announced that he will be partnering with the Oakland Unified School District, Affect The Youth and Fremont High School to bring back marching bands and music programs to the district.

With the release of his 22nd solo studio album (Ain’t Gone Do It) in December 2020, $hort earned the unique distinction of becoming the only active hip-hop artist to have released an album in five different decades, punctuating an already vast catalog that included acclaimed albums such as Life Is… Too Short, Short Dog’s in the House, Shorty the Pimp, Get In Where You Fit In, Cocktails, Gettin’ It (Album Number Ten), etc. He is also the only artist to have collaborated with Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z.

Congrats to Too $hort on this outstanding accomplishment!

December 10th Is Officially “Too $hort Day” In Oakland As The Legendary Rapper Gets A Street Renamed After Him was originally published on globalgrind.com