Shaquille O’Neal Will Host An Immersive VR NYE’s Countdown ‘The Shaq’tacular Spectacular’

Shaquille O’Neal will host his immersive VR “The Shaq’tacular Spectacular” New Year’s Eve countdown special across Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger’s Watch. Read more details about the experience and featured special guests inside.

The Shaq’tacular Spectacular will be hosted by Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel. The show wil also be stacked with all-star musical acts, thrilling celebrity entertainment and an epic neon light performance complete with a DJ set from the party’s host.

“This year we’re ringing in 2023 with new experiences and connections,” O’Neal commented about the upcoming experience. “I’m excited to celebrate with some of my favorite artists and athletes in a way that you can enjoy with friends and family in VR across the world. From music, laughs and much more, we’re celebrating New Year’s Eve and welcoming 2023 with a spectacular party you won’t want to miss!”

The can’t miss NYE countdown will feature performances by Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Killer Mike and DJ Diesel, along with special guest appearances from Rob Grownkowski and Camille Kostek.

The acts will join Shaq center stage surrounded by a roller rink, basketball court, and mainstage that will be filled with a marching band, cheerleaders, pro-roller skaters, basketball players and fans inside the party.

The one-hour special is custom-made for VR and its produced in partnership with Meta by Westbrook Media, Media.Monks, and O’Neal’s Jersey Legends Productions.

Be sure to catch the special event starting Saturday, Dec. 31st at 3:30 PM PT/6:30 PM ET on Meta Quest TV, Meta Horizon Worlds, Messenger’s Watch Together, and Shaq’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Fans can kick off the premium immersive VR experience in each time zone with a Meta Quest 2 headset to ring in the New Year.

Check out a first look below:

