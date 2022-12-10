Vanessa Bell Calloway On Her New Series ‘Wicked City’ And Building Black Sisterhood

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

There is no denying that Vanessa Bell Calloway is an icon. The talented actress, director and producer brings her creative flair to a new series and genre. Bell Calloway stars alongside a talented group of young actresses in a new supernatural series, “Wicked City.”

Not to be confused with a 1987 Japanese Anime, ALLBLK’s “Wicked City” follows five young witches in Atlanta. Bell Calloway told NewsOne this isn’t all “hocus pocus.” Bell Calloway plays the wise Tabitha, a mentor to the coven and magical guide for Jordan (played by Shaquita Smith), who hasn’t quite manifested her magical ability.

“They possess energies, I would say more than powers, that they’ve learned how to manifest,” she said. “So she’s just trying to teach them how to be responsible in their world with these energies and powers that they have.”

Things heat up when Camile, played by Taylor Polidore, arrives looking for answers after her mother’s untimely death. She gets answers, a coven and more than she bargained for.

Supernatural shows with Black leads and diverse casts have taken T.V. by storm. J. August Richards’ “Vampire Academy” on Peacock and “Interview With The Vampire” on AMC+ are just two recent examples. These shows aren’t simply sprinkling in some diversity to check off a box. They have authentic representation.

“We’ve been doing that for centuries,” Bell Calloway said. “This is not something new to us.”

Early in the series Sherise, played by Chanel Mack, reminds the others that her magical lineage goes back to before slavery in Nigeria. A medium for electrical energy, Mercedez McDowell’s Mona plays a critical role early on, bridging the gap between this realm and the beyond.

Angela Harris, played by Chantal Maurice, rounds out the coven. Angela draws her power from plants and herbs. She’s a healer and, in some ways, a modern-day apothecary.

Showrunner and executive producer Tressa “Azarel” Smallwood shared in a statement that it was her goal to showcase the talent of Black writers and elevate Black characters through engaging storytelling.

“When writers Kristin Iris Johnson and Serena M. Lee approached me with the concept for “Wicked City,” I knew we had something new and different that hadn’t been seen on TV before,” she said. “‘Wicked City’ not only showcases a broader diversity of Blackness, it fills the gap of the kind of Black supernatural content that so many in our community have wanted to see but have been perpetually deprived of.”

Watching with my daughter, who is in college, added another layer of perspective. She was taken in by the diversity of characters and experiences in just the first few episodes. The exploration of self and learning to step into their power resonated with both of us over the course of the series.

“Wicked City” makes space for Black women characters to develop as full complex beings, and not simply the Black version of shows with white leads. Stepping into one’s own power, chosen family and community are really at the crux of “Wicked City.” In many ways, the show parallels the real experiences and challenges facing young women coming of age.

“It’s like in real life when we mentor young people,” Calloway said. “We have to teach them about life, and how to be productive, and you know, how to participate as a community with each other because we all have special talents.”

She said that being in community with others and contributing your special talents is “what makes everything work.”

And like any group of friends, the ladies of the “Wicked City” coven have their ups and downs, but when push comes to shove, they are able to band together. Bell Calloway said she is always rooting for her sisters and hopes viewers can feel the sincerity and community throughout the series. Both on-screen and behind the scenes, the cast and crew represent the power of Black women.

“They’re really seeing the power that women can have behind the scenes, as well as in front of the scenes,” she said. “We’re hoping that viewers can feel that sense of community and support for women.”

Bell Calloway said she’s looking forward to the rest of the series unfolding beyond the first six episodes.

“Right now, is like an introduction,” she explained. “But to me, the excitement is gonna be where can it go from there.”

“Wicked City” airs on Thursdays. You can catch the first two episodes streaming now on ALLBLK.

SEE ALSO:

August Richards Leads Diverse Cast In Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’

You Still Mad’ House Of The Dragon’ Added Black People? Get Over It.

8 Strong Black Leads In The ‘Star Trek’ Universe

The post Vanessa Bell Calloway On Her New Series ‘Wicked City’ And Building Black Sisterhood appeared first on NewsOne.

Vanessa Bell Calloway On Her New Series ‘Wicked City’ And Building Black Sisterhood was originally published on newsone.com