Draya Michele took to Instagram to give us fashion goals when she rocked a sexy look during Art Basel from Jean Paul Gaultier.

Taking to the platform, the model and actress shared a photo carousel of herself rocking the super sexy look which consisted of a purple crop top and matching purple pants that she wore to perfection. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and served face as she posed for her millions of Instagram followers, rocking her hair braids as they framed both sides of her face.

“Big stepping thru @gq #artbasel” the beauty captioned the photo. Check it out below.

"Girl you look so good smh make no sense." one of the beauty's IG followers commented on the stunning photo while another wrote, "So pretty! These braids are everything on you" and another left, "Yeah purple is you fasho" underneath the fashionable pic.

Beauties, what do you think about Draya’s latest look? Did she nail it?

Draya Michele Shines For The ‘Gram In A Jean Paul Gaultier Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com