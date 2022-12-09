‘Harlem’ Announces Premiere Date For Season 2

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Finally, fans of the Prime Video show Harlem have a season two release date. The series, starring Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai will return to the streamer on Friday, Feb. 3.

From the season two press release:

“After blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye (Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery, and Angie’s (Shandai) career takes a promising turn.”

Harlem, created and written by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) debuted on Prime Video on Dec. 3, 2021. It soon became a fan favorite and a social media juggernaut, lifting the careers of newly divorced Good and former Empire star Byers, and introducing relative unknowns Johnson and Shandai.

Like its Starz counterpart Run the World, Harlem is set in the predominantly Black, historic neighborhood with four friends who are navigating money, work, relationships and family in the big city.

Tyler Lepley of P-Valley and perennial TV actor Robert Ri’chard (Empire), play two of the love interests on the show.

Seven new guest stars are joining Harlem in season two. TV personality Sherri Shepherd, Half and Half star Rachel True, actress Countess Vaughn, comedian/actor Lil Rel Howery, NBA star turned actor Rick Fox, Luke Forbes from S.W.A.T. and Courtnee Carter of Charmed will appear on the show.

Per Deadline, they will play the following roles: “True will portray Aimee, an earthy, ethereal owner of a plant shop in Harlem. She and Tye (Johnson) strike up an unlikely friendship; Carter will portray Zoe, a confident player who has a reputation for leaving a trail of broken hearts; Forbes will portray “handsome and professional” Michael, one of New York’s top real estate agents that Quinn’s mom Patricia (Jasmine Guy) tries to blindly set Quinn ( Byers) up with.”

“Fox plays Phil, Quinn’s doting father, an affluent man who is delighted when his daughter joins him for a game of golf on his birthday; Shepherd plays Sonya, Angie’s (Shandai) boisterous, loving mother and Angie’s biggest fan and cheerleader; Vaughn plays herself. Howery plays Freddie, Angie’s step-brother, a high-spirited, supportive guy.”

‘Harlem’ Announces Premiere Date For Season 2 was originally published on cassiuslife.com