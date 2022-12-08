Oh, How Sweet It Is: Ava DuVernay Makes History As The First Black Woman On A Ben & Jerry’s Pint

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In 2022, this shouldn’t be a first, but one of many by now, but we will still applaud this. Iconic director Ava DuVernay has made history by becoming the first Black woman to have her image on a Ben & Jerry’s pint.

The progressive and woke ice cream company proudly revealed earlier this week that the 50-year-old director who gave us powerful projects like When They See Us and Selma, will be the face of a new flavor aptly named “Lights! Camera! Action!”

The new ice cream flavor is curated by Ava DuVernay and consists of vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough.

It will be available in dairy and non-dairy options, so don’t worry our readers who can’t handle lactose; you are good and can indulge in the ice-cold treat.

In a statement shared by Variety, DuVernay said, “Ice cream is a simple joy of life. A comfort food that I’ve turned to on many days — making sunny ones brighter and dark ones sweeter.”

She said the collaboration with the ice cream company is a “thrill ride,” adding, “I’ve long admired [Ben & Jerry’s] for their commitment to social justice. I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart.”

Ava DuVernay Sees Being On A Pint A Bigger Win For Women of Color

The director also sees her becoming the face of a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor as another way to amplify women of color.

“There’s no women of color overall [on Ben & Jerry’s pints]. And so they understood that that’s something that they wanted to change, and I’m happy that I was able to be involved in being a part of that change,” DuVernary told PEOPLE.

Adding, “I’m not taking it too seriously, but I do think that it’s important to walk through doors that have not been opened. And it’s not an accomplishment because someone has closed the door and then opened it. It is an action that needs to be taken. And so I’m glad that they’ve done it. And if I can support that, I’m happy to do it.”

Also, purchasing a pint of “Lights! Caramel! Action!” proceeds will benefit ARRAY Alliance, DuVernay’s non-profit that aims to increase the representation of artists and woman directors.

Oh, how sweet it is.

