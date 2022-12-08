5 Stylish Liquor Bottles That Make The Perfect Holiday Gift

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

How does the old holiday saying go? Eat, drink and be merry?! The holidays are the perfect time to indulge in the spirit — the spirits and wine that is. Whether you are gifting liquor as a present this year, bringing it to the festivities, or hosting the celebration, no event is complete without a bottle of your favorite drink. And these liquor bottles make a stylish statement that speaks as loud as their bold taste.

Cincoro

Smooth like its elongated bottle, and the shot of its founder Michael Jordan, Cincoro Blanco will stand out amongst other liquor bottles on your bar because of its elegant design and undeniable flavor. With gold accents, Cincoro Tequila packs punch like a traditional Tequila but goes down with ease. With hints of roasted agave, citrus, and cake batter, this award-winning Blanco Tequila is top-shelf, top tier and a conversation piece.

D’USSE

“D’USSE is the sh*t, if I do say so myself.” – Jay Z

Rich in woody notes that are layered with touches of cinnamon and floral notes, this Cognac is a tasteful and masterful blend of ripe blackberry, apricot, hints of dark chocolate and walnut. All of which makes it a delight to drink. But it’s the bottle that makes it a stylish standout. Bearing the Cross Of Lorraine — a French symbol that stands for honor, courage, and perseverance — D’USSE boasts an exceptionally balanced finish and distinguished look.

Grey Goose

Distinguished vodka Grey Goose’s name speaks for itself. With the best ingredients from France, including soft winter wheat, and Gensac spring water, Goose is praised for its texture and smooth finish complimented by a frosted bottle and scenic design.

Bombay Sapphire x Jean Michel Basquiat

Really impress your friends by decorating your bar with art. For under $50 you can own your own Basquiat. Bombay Sapphire and the Basquiat Estate launched their 3rd Annual Special Edition bottle. The Special Edition bottle features Basquiat’s Untitled (L.A Painting), which has never before been licensed and has only been displayed to the public once in his second-ever show.

Johnnie Walker x Angel Chen

It’s the year of the rabbit. Whiskey drinkers are loyal to Johnnie Walker because of its smokey, warm hazelnut, sandalwood, and vanilla flavor. This special bottle features a modern interpretation of 2023’s Zodiac animal, the sprightly rabbit. Created by rising star of the fashion industry, Shanghai-based designer Angel Chen, “the rabbit signifies longevity in traditional Asian culture and as an echo of the Johnnie Walker motto, Keep Walking, prancing rabbits are captured bounding amongst mountainous peaks.”

RELATED STORIES:

5 Luxurious Liquor Kits That Make The Perfect Boozy Gift

Interior Designer & DIY Expert Lauren Makk Shares Tips How To Craft The Perfect Holiday Dinner Table

5 Stylish Liquor Bottles That Make The Perfect Holiday Gift was originally published on hellobeautiful.com