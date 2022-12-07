Amanda Seales Talks Best Date Ever With An Insecure Co-Star

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Did you know Amanda Seales dated her former “Insecure” co-star Y’lan Noel? Amanda and Noel who played Daniel on the hit HBO show dated but the time spent on her birthday was memorable. A fantastic date filled with dolphins, art, and more on this special day. Dare she said, her best date ever.

As Amanda said, “Listen if you don’t want a woman to fall in love with you don’t bring them to see dolphins.”

