Amanda Seales Show ‘Cheating, When Your Name Isn’t On The Lease’ | Episode 20

Amanda digs into the Royal racist mess in Blackurate news, Vasectomies are booming in post Roe America, Ye Ke is banned from Twitter at the worst time in Twitter’s history, a young man accused of cheating was put out of his house because his name wasn’t on the lease. Plus she has the day’s Big Up, Let Down and Amanda has a word for the day to Step Up Your VOCAB.

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

(02:36) Blackurate News: The Royal Family Embroiled In Another Racist Scandal. Prince William’s Godmother Went Karen On A Black Woman Questioning Where She Was From.

(10:45) Blackurate News: Vasectomies Are Booming In A Post Roe America. Ye Ke (Kanye West) Removed From Twitter For Posting A Swastika While Other White Supremacists Have Had Their Accounts Reinstated Plus Republican Leadership Who Embraced Kanye Have Run Away.

(22:03) Big Up/Let Down Big Up – Georgia Breaks Records For Condensed Early Voting For Runoff. Let Down – Cops In Alabama Arrest An 82 Year Old Woman For Not Paying Her Trash Bill.

(34:49) A Young Man Was Put Out Of His House Even Though He Paid The Bills After A Cheating Accusation. Check Out What He Had To Say Live From His Storage Unit.

(43:59) What Was The Worst Date That You Have Even Been On? Amanda Seales And Dj Nailz Discuss Their Worst Dates Ever.

