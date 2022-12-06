Sabrina Elba Ate In A Show-Stopping Off-White Gown

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina Elba was a style goddess at the British Vogue “Forces For Change Dinner” in an extravagant Off-White gown that screams high fashion.

And the Best Dressed award goes to Sabrina Elba. Just when we thought she had stylishly outdone herself in the past, Elba wows us again. The beautiful model attended the British Vogue “Forces For Change Dinner” looking stunning in a blue Off-White gown that was absolutely astonishing.

The gorgeous frock featured silver sparkles and a cape accented with white embroidery at the bottom. It fell off of Elba’s shoulders (revealing a matching sleeveless dress), and the puffy sleeves gave off a couture, vintage vibe. Elba wore matching blue satin gloves that added jazz to the entire look.

This dress did all the talking and needed very few accessories to accompany it. And being that Elba knows fashion, she kept her look to a minimum donning small drop earrings and a sleek bob that complemented her look well.

Elba quickly became one of our style favorites, as her fashion resume is top-notch, versatile, and classy. She can rock a couture gown like nobody’s business or effortlessly sport a leisure suit and make it look exquisite. We live for her style moments and can’t wait to see more of her getups, but this Off-White dress will go down in style history!

DON’T MISS…

Sabrina Elba Shines In A Gucci Look

5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game

Sabrina Elba Gives Us Style Goals In A Versace Look

Sabrina Elba Ate In A Show-Stopping Off-White Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com