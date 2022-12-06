Keke Palmer Responds To Troll Who Calls Her Ugly ‘I’m Beautiful In Real Life, Because Of Who I Am, Not What I Look Like’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Keke Palmer should be enjoying the beauty of pregnancy, instead, she’s defending herself against online trolls. The actress and entrepreneur, who recently announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Darius Jackson on SNL, confidently and elegantly clapped back to the folks who said she’s ugly without makeup in the comment section.

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like,” the actress tweeted.

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me,” she continued.

If thick skin and confidence were a person, it’d look like Palmer. The 29-year-old podcast host takes the negative comments with a grain of salt. In 2020, she got candid with fans and shared that she had been battling PCOS for years but didn’t know. After being misdiagnosed for years, she eventually found a doctor who would explain the true source of her acne.

Palmer’s love for herself comes from deep within, and it’s admirable. Despite recognizing that her negative comments come from faceless trolls who hide behind a computer screen, words hurt and can impact you if you allow them to.

Keke Palmer Responds To Troll Who Calls Her Ugly ‘I’m Beautiful In Real Life, Because Of Who I Am, Not What I Look Like’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com