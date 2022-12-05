Well, That Settles It: Draymond Green Explains Why LeBron James Is Better Than Michael Jordan

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The age-old barbershop debate of who’s the best, LeBron James or Michael Jordan, has a clear winner, well, at least according to Draymond Green.

Draymond Green, easily one of the most vocal stars in the NBA, feels there is nothing to debate about when comparing the careers of the GOAT Michael Jordan and LeBron James. LBJ is simply a better player than MJ.

The Golden State Warriors’ hooper made the bold claim while discussing his top five on a recent episode of his show Throwing Bones on the Uninterrupted platform, ironically owned by LeBron James.

According to Green, James’ skillset, the duration of James’ Eastern Conference dominance, and facing better competition separates the Los Angeles Lakers superstar from the Charlotte Hornets owner.

“MJ didn’t beat the greatest team ever assembled,” Green said, referring to his 73-win Golden State Warriors. “Nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year.”

Green added, “There’s nobody that has ever played the game of basketball that can do what LeBron James does on a basketball court. Nobody.”Green referring to his Warriors as the most incredible team ever could also be the subject of debate because the team they eclipsed, the 72-10 Chicago Bulls, didn’t flop in the NBA finals as the Warriors did.

Draymond Green Is Ready For The Flack Coming From The Old Heads About His Opinion

Anyway, Green continued his rant by acknowledging he knows he will catch flack from older NBA players for his opinion.”I’m sure one of the old f***s is going to say, ‘You’re out of your mind,’ and this, that, and the other,” Green said. “The talent is way better [during LeBron’s era], just like the talent at Apple is way better than the talent that was working at Apple in 1991.” Interesting. You can watch Draymond Green make a case for LeBron James, grabbing the top spot on his list, including Steph Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, and his teammate Steph Curry below. Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty

