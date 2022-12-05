Snoop Dogg’s “Snoop DeVille” From 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P” Video Is Up For Sale

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Wanna roll like 50 Cent at the height of his popularity without the drama and possible attempts on your life? Well, now’s your chance as the “Snoop DeVille” car from his “P.I.M.P” video is about to hit the auction block.

According to TMZ, the customized 1966 Cadillac lowrider is on the market as its current owner, Christian Bonilla (no relation to Bobby) has been fielding offers for the famous automobile but doesn’t have a set price in mind yet. How some random dude ended up with Snoop’s pimped-out ride in the first place is an interesting story in itself.

Christian tells us Snoop’s late roll dogg, Uncle Junebug, was especially fond of the car and loved taking it for a spin. Unfortunately, we’re told Snoop blew the engine, so it was just taking up space in his car lot.

Eventually, a friend of Christian’s made Snoop an offer and shipped the car to Christian. The car is mostly intact aside from the engine that was replaced and an audio upgrade … and we bet “Still D.R.E.” sounds amazing in the speakers!!!

While Christian hasn’t put a price tag on the car, anyone interested in making an offer can hit him up on his Instagram page and roll those dice.

You have to wonder what kind of offer would convince Bonilla to part with the classic car.

Check out the video featuring the Snoop DeVille vehicle below and let us know how much you’d put up to roll in it in the comments section below.

