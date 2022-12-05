One Yard Partners With Xfinity For ‘HBC…U Got Jokes’ Comedy Series

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Comedy isn’t an easy career path and standup requires a certain set of skills before one can take the big stage. By way of a partnership between iOne Digital’s One Yard and Xfinity, HBC…U Got Jokes is a new comedy series that sees a pair of hopeful comedians receive mentoring from a veteran of the standup scene.

Hosted by Chris Spencer, HBC…Got Jokes puts the spotlight on standup hopefuls Erik Terrel and Lele Mason. Erik learned his tricks of the trade while in college, while Lele was inspired to take up the craft after rocking her late grandmother’s funeral with funny stories.

Spencer, who along with standup has performed as an actor, producer, writer, and host, puts Erik and Lele through the rigors of life on the stage and does his best to throw off his mentees. Serving as the “Big Brother” of Joke Phi Joke, Inc., the friendly hazing that Spencer gives his mentees is delivered tongue in cheek but definitely packed full of wisdom that he gained from the trade.

Without giving it all away, Spencer knows all too well how tough being a comedian is and takes them through all of the various scenarios the rising stars will face in their journey. In the clip below, viewers will get a firsthand look at what it takes to grab a microphone in front of a room full of strangers that you’re expected to entertain from the moment you start speaking.

Please enjoy One Yard and Xfinity’s HBC…U Got Jokes by clicking here.

