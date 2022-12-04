Keke Palmer reveals baby bump on Saturday Night Live

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The rumors have been going around for months and Keke Palmer finally confirmed them to be true by revealing her pregnant belly in the opening monologue on her Saturday Night Live debut.

Palmer was quoted saying, “People have been in my comments, ‘Keke’s pregnant, Keke’s having a baby!’ And I want to set the record straight, I am!”

Palmer then ripped open her blazer revealing her bump.

Palmer has recently been linked to the actor Darius Jackson. They reportedly first met at Diddy and Issa Rae’s Memorial Day Party in 2021. While the two have been low-key, they have been seen in public together several times, but recently deleted pictures together off of their Instagram accounts and unfollowed each other. This sparked rumors on social media that they broke up. Neither Palmer nor Jackson have confirmed a breakup or if he is the father of her baby.

This will be the first baby for 29-year-old Palmer. Congratulations Keke!

Keke Palmer reveals baby bump on Saturday Night Live was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com