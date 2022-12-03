Porsha Williams And Shamea Morton Sing The National Anthem At The Hawks Game

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

This is definitely Porsha Williams’ season! After her lavish wedding last weekend where she wed Simon Guobadia, the beauty was spotted singing the national anthem at the Atlanta Hawks game over the weekend alongside her best friend, Shamea Morton.

For the performance, Porsha donned an all red, one shouldered dress that hugged her curves to perfection. As fr her hair, she rocked her long locs in a high pony tail with a gold band around it and let her curls hand free. Shamea matched her besties fly and rocked a cream colored suit with a blazer and matching slacks. The melanated duo took center court ahead of tip off and sang the Anthem to perfection!

Porsha shared a video of the performance on her Instagram page, captioning the video, “The National Anthem brought to you by the besties My baby cakes @shameamorton ask me to sing with her and we’ll this happened! @atlhawks Thank you for having us !”

Check it out below.

Shamea commented on Porsha’s post, stating that the bestie duo has been at it since the 6th grade. “This is crazy seeing as though I hit you at 1pm and asked you to sing w me. You laughed thinking I was playing w you. We’ve been on this kinda ish since 6th grade. it’s crazy to think that ppl really like it. #wow thank y’all ”

We just love this bestie duo! How did they do?

Don’t miss…

Porsha Williams Debuts Sexy Short Cut

Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?

Porsha Williams And Shamea Morton Sing The National Anthem At The Hawks Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com