Jay-Z Put Up $1.5 Billion to Buy Bacardi’s Share of D’USSE Cognac

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z is currently embroiled in a legal tussle with Bacardi regarding the D’USSE Cognac brand. According to court documents, the artist born Shawn Carter attempted to purchase Bacardi’s stake in the brand for a reported $1.5 billion.

Jay-Z and the battle over D’USSE made waves earlier in the year after it went wide that the rapper and mogul sued Bacardi this past October alleging that the company failed to be transparent about its finances in connection with the cognac brand.

Digital Music News shared in a report that unsealed court documents reveal that Jay-Z’s SC Liquor company offered to buy Bacardi’s share of D’USSE. Still, it was rejected and Bacardi shared a lower value of the company at $460 million, far past its previous estimate of $2.5 billion.

Bacardi says that Jay-Z backed out of a “handshake deal,” which also involved Empire Investments, to sell his D’USSE stake and that he demanded twice what was offered.

The matter will develop over time as Jay-Z was offered an emergency hearing against Bacardi’s partner, Empire Investments, scheduled for this month.

—

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty

The post Jay-Z Put Up $1.5 Billion to Buy Bacardi’s Share of D’USSE Cognac appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Jay-Z Put Up $1.5 Billion to Buy Bacardi’s Share of D’USSE Cognac was originally published on hiphopwired.com