Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are still celebrating their new marriage and the new wife took to Instagram earlier today to share stunning photos from their lavish engagement shoot!

The lavish photo shoot was held in Dubai and featured a stunning Porsha all decked out and glammed up in a sparkling gold dress and long black hair. Her hew husband Simon matched his wife’s fly and looked dapper in a black suit that he rocked to perfection.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared the photo set on her Instagram account, posting a series of photos with the caption, “I thank God for you daily my amazing Husband! The best is yet to come ! @iamsimonguobadia

30 inch Hair: @gonakedhair

Photographer: @stanlophotography

Planner: @ellybevents

Both Gowns: @matopeda.atelier

Mua/Hair: @beautywithmalika

Video: @playbackmediain”

Check it out below.

. The 41 year old bride and the 57 year old Nigerian-born businessman were joined in matrimony at a Methodist church in Atlanta in front of 350 guests last weekend including fellow Housewives stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora and Cynthia Bailey. According to People.com, comedian Rickey Smiley, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Karlie Redd, Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb, Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams and musician T.I. and wife Tiny Harris were also in attendance at the lavish ceremony.

Congratulations again to the lovely couple!

Porsha Williams Shares Photos From Her Lavish Engagement Shoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com