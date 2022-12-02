Nia Long Recounts How “Devastating” Ime Udoka’s Affair Was For Their Son

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The full scope of Ime Udoka’s infidelity hasn’t been unearthed, but Nia Long is slowly opening up.

Aside from Long being heavily affected by Udoka’s actions, she reveals how Kez, their 11-year-old son, was affected in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long said.

Even months later, she still sees the effects on Kez, saying, “It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him.”

The 52-year-old continued to disagree with the Boston Celtics’ handling of the ordeal and noted that no one from the organization reached out to her.

“If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing,” she said.

When the news broke in late September, Long recalls how many people on social media came to her defense and championed her.

“I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” she remembers. “And then what I found was this tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting.”

The story began months ago when it was unearthed that Udoka had engaged in consensual relationships with another staff member of the Boston Celtics. While many saw it as a simple moral dilemma because he’s engaged to Nia Long, details leaked that the female staffer began getting unwanted advances from Udoka.

Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier later confirmed by multiple sources that the ongoing affair unraveled after a secret conversation with Udoka was recorded on the woman’s Ring doorbell camera.

Ime Udoka later apologized, and while he wasn’t fired from his head coaching position, he will be suspended until June 30, 2023.

Nia Long Recounts How “Devastating” Ime Udoka’s Affair Was For Their Son was originally published on cassiuslife.com