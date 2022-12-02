Full Circle: Keke Palmer Performs Her Notable Angela Bassett Impression Right In Front Of Her

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Keke Palmer has a full circle moment with Vanity Fair, performing her notable Angela Bassett impression right in front of her. Palmer has most recently shared more of her impressions with the world, and she had the opportunity to give flowers to the woman who’s given her the inspiration. Watch a clip from their sit down with Vanity Fair inside.

In a sit down with Vanity Fair, “Black Panther” actress Bassett says to Palmer, “I’ve seen you online imitating me.” She gives her praise, adding, “You do a great job.”

Palmer thanks Bassett and says, “it’s one of my most notable impressions.” The “Nope” actress even notes that she once only performed her Bassett impression for entertainer Queen Latifah until recently posting it online. It has now become one of her most popular personas across social media.

The young entertainment mogul recently did her best “Queen Ramonda” impression from the latest “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film. Palmer has the impressionable Bassett lip quiver and her conviction down.

While Angela had Keke in front of her, she naturally asked the great impressionist for her award-winning Angela Bassett on camera.

“I don’t have to watch you online,” Bassett said to Keke. “I can actually see it right here before me.”

Palmer briefly covers her face saying, “I can’t believe this. This is insane.” Like a proud aunty, Bassett offers her encouragement by saying, “Don’t be shy. You’re not shy at all.”

Keke Palmer gets herself together quickly and does her best Katherine Jackson impression from “The Jacksons: American Dream.”

It’s truly a full circle moment. We saw these two in one of Keke’s first major onscreen roles in “Akeelah and the Bee” where Bassett portrays Tanya Anderson, Akeelah’s (Palmer) widowed mother.

Check out the clip from their latest sit down below:

Full Circle: Keke Palmer Performs Her Notable Angela Bassett Impression Right In Front Of Her was originally published on globalgrind.com